Sci-Tech

THIS simple device might help stroke survivors regain arm movement

Stroke patients can use the treatment at home without needing surgery or being admitted to the hospital

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
THIS simple device might help stroke survivors regain arm movement
THIS simple device might help stroke survivors regain arm movement

A new groundbreaking nerve stimulation treatment could have the potential to improve the lives of patients who are recovering from strokes.

Transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (TVNS), currently being tested in Leeds, is a treatment where a device similar to a pacemaker is attached to an earpiece.

As per BBC, this device stimulates nerves in a way that helps patients regain the ability to move their arm.

Specialist occupational therapist Vicky Carruthers has observed that the trial has helped patients regain their “independence and dignity.”

The Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust is one of 19 locations involved in a national trial funded with £2m.

As per the outlet, the vagus nerve, which runs from the brain to the rest of the body along the spine, is targeted in the treatment.

Carruthers explained that TVNS feels like a light tickling sensation in the ear.

The device activates automatically when the patient moves their arm during the therapy session.

She said in a statement, "A lot of people do have some weakness six months to 10 years post-stroke. Difficulties with their arm movement obviously impact their normal day-to-day activities.”

"It is hoped this technique and this device can help make improvements with someone's movement and ultimately their independence. We are trying to make it purposeful and useful for people, so things like using a knife and fork or picking things up,” she added.

Participants in the trial can use the treatment at home without needing surgery or being admitted to the hospital.

They will use the TVNS device as part of a customized therapy plan for one hour each day, five days a week, for 12 weeks.

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change
Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event

Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event
Chris Evans announces ‘retirement’ from Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chris Evans announces ‘retirement’ from Marvel Cinematic Universe
Greece set to open museum featuring mysterious 7th century BC skeletons

Greece set to open museum featuring mysterious 7th century BC skeletons
DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success
DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success
Chinese researchers in historic experiment create first mouse with two fathers
Chinese researchers in historic experiment create first mouse with two fathers
OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame
OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle 2021 censorship lawsuit
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle 2021 censorship lawsuit
NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders
NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders
DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US
DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market