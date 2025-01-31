THIS simple device might help stroke survivors regain arm movement

A new groundbreaking nerve stimulation treatment could have the potential to improve the lives of patients who are recovering from strokes.
Transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (TVNS), currently being tested in Leeds, is a treatment where a device similar to a pacemaker is attached to an earpiece.
As per BBC, this device stimulates nerves in a way that helps patients regain the ability to move their arm.
Specialist occupational therapist Vicky Carruthers has observed that the trial has helped patients regain their “independence and dignity.”
The Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust is one of 19 locations involved in a national trial funded with £2m.
As per the outlet, the vagus nerve, which runs from the brain to the rest of the body along the spine, is targeted in the treatment.
Carruthers explained that TVNS feels like a light tickling sensation in the ear.
The device activates automatically when the patient moves their arm during the therapy session.
She said in a statement, "A lot of people do have some weakness six months to 10 years post-stroke. Difficulties with their arm movement obviously impact their normal day-to-day activities.”
"It is hoped this technique and this device can help make improvements with someone's movement and ultimately their independence. We are trying to make it purposeful and useful for people, so things like using a knife and fork or picking things up,” she added.
Participants in the trial can use the treatment at home without needing surgery or being admitted to the hospital.
They will use the TVNS device as part of a customized therapy plan for one hour each day, five days a week, for 12 weeks.