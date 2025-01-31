Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds gear up for vacation amid Justin Baldoni feud?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seemingly setting off for a vacation!
On Thursday, January 30, the Daily Mail reported that the Deadpool and Wolverine star was spotted leaving his New York City apartment, packing up his luggage in car with the help of his security staff.
In the snaps shared by the outlet, some bodyguards of the actor were captured filling the SUV with multiple rolling suitcases and a huge duffle bag.
In addition to this, the luggage also included a floatie device and a blanket that had his and Lively’s son’s name carved onto it.
Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds sported a navy blue shirt, matching pants, and also a patterned jacket to keep himself warm. With his dark sunglasses on, the Green Lantern star completed his dashing look with white sneakers.
The swimming gear and the luggage hint at possible family vacation and a way to release stress amid all the legal drama.
It is worth noting that the Gossip Girl alum and her four children were nowhere to be seen alongside Reynolds.
This comes after Blake Lively’s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson, issued an apology for his “unkind behavior” that may have hurt anybody amid the legal feud between the actress and her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni.