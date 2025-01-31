Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech

Reese Witherspoon shared a cringe-worthy story about a speech she gave at an awards ceremony, which ended up costing her a friendship with a famous actress.
In an interview with PEOPLE for her new comedy You’re Cordially Invited with Will Ferrell, the Oscar winner said she is “haunted” by a speech she once delivered for a famous actress at an award ceremony.
"So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her," she added.
Witherspoon says the event was “British,” “elegant” and “classy” and that she got the tone completely wrong while cracking jokes in her speech.
Her jokes fell flat, and the audience's reaction was awkward. The actress, whose name Witherspoon didn't disclose, was not amused and reportedly hasn't spoken to her since.
“We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore” she says with a laugh.
Witherspoon continued, “I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."
Although, Reese Witherspoon didn’t name the star, fans are convinced that the mystery actress is none other than Kate Winslet.
They both attended the Bafta/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007, where Witherspoon honoured Kate on stage with a speech filled with jokes.