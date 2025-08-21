Home / Entertainment

Orlando Bloom eyes original ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ cast return for 6th film

Johnny Depp, Kiera Knightley and Orlando Bloom first appeared in 2003’s 'The Curse of the Black Pearl'


Orlando Bloom is eyeing the return of original Pirates of the Caribbean cast for the sixth installment and so does the franchise’s fans.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly at Fan Expo Chicago, the 48-year-old actor opened up about his desire for the return of Johnny Depp‘s Jack Sparrow, Kiera Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann and his own Will Turner for the sixth film, which has been long in development.

“Everything is in the writing, right? I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back,” he told the outlet.

Bloom further added, “My thing is, if the script was great and ideally it was everybody. it’d be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know. What they’re thinking…is how to do it. Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don’t know. The jury is out on how to do it again, but if [the script] was great, [I’d be in].”

Johnny Depp, Kiera Knightley and Orlando Bloom first appeared in 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl and went on to star in a trilogy that included 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2007’s At World’s End.

In 2020, Variety reported that Disney was in early development on two Pirates movies, which are a female-led reboot starring Margot Robbie and a proper sixth film in the original franchise. 

