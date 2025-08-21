Nick Jonas makes shocking confession about ‘sleeping with’ Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has left fans swooning with his bedroom confession about wife Priyanka Chopra.
The Jonas Brothers member revealed that he uses his bed with the Quantico alum for one reason only.
A clip for the TikTok show Are You Okay? featured Nick, 32, discussing his relationship with wife.
He was asked what his "beige flag" is
The pop icon replied, “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don't sit on the bed, I don't eat on the bed, I don't read a book on the bed or watch TV... I can't do it."
When the host asked to explain further, the This Is Heaven singer said that he doesn't like the bed to get "warm."
"I run hot. It's a whole thing,” he added.
However, Nick confessed that if Priyanka, 43, is watching TV in bed, he finds a way to make it work, noting, “I'll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed.”
In the comment section, fans shared their thoughts on the adorable gesture of the American musician.
A fan swooned, “Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching tv together is crazyyyyyy to me lmao.”
Another wrote, “He had me solid with the public transportation take but then lost me with the 'bed is for sleeping only' take.”
To note, Nick and Priyanka, who share a daughter, got married in 2018.