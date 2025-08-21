Home / Entertainment

Nick Jonas makes shocking confession about ‘sleeping with’ Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is currently on JONAS20: Living the Dream tour with Jonas Brothers


Nick Jonas has left fans swooning with his bedroom confession about wife Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers member revealed that he uses his bed with the Quantico alum for one reason only.

A clip for the TikTok show Are You Okay? featured Nick, 32, discussing his relationship with wife.

He was asked what his "beige flag" is

The pop icon replied, “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don't sit on the bed, I don't eat on the bed, I don't read a book on the bed or watch TV... I can't do it."

When the host asked to explain further, the This Is Heaven singer said that he doesn't like the bed to get "warm."

"I run hot. It's a whole thing,” he added.

However, Nick confessed that if Priyanka, 43, is watching TV in bed, he finds a way to make it work, noting, “I'll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed.”

In the comment section, fans shared their thoughts on the adorable gesture of the American musician.

A fan swooned, “Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching tv together is crazyyyyyy to me lmao.”

Another wrote, “He had me solid with the public transportation take but then lost me with the 'bed is for sleeping only' take.”

To note, Nick and Priyanka, who share a daughter, got married in 2018.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to celebrate anniversary with big step forward

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to celebrate anniversary with big step forward
The 'Lover' singer and the NFL player are set to take a big step forward in their relationship

Dua Lipa falls head over heels for fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa falls head over heels for fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa opens up about her romantic relationship with fiancé Callum Turner

Lily Collins drops ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date & first look

Lily Collins drops ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date & first look
The 'Emily in Paris' star unveiled the release date of the upcoming season

From child star to Oscar nominee: Celeb glow-ups in Hollywood

From child star to Oscar nominee: Celeb glow-ups in Hollywood
Here's a list of actors who went from charming child stars to bona fide Oscar nominees

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return in intense ‘Morning Show’ season 4 trailer

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return in intense ‘Morning Show’ season 4 trailer
'The Morning Show' season 4 synopsis revealed that the it picks up 'almost two years after the events of season three'

Dakota Johnson brings mom Melanie Griffith to film premiere amid nepo baby claims

Dakota Johnson brings mom Melanie Griffith to film premiere amid nepo baby claims
Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith posed together on the red carpet at the event of 'Splitsville'

Zayn Malik ‘reached out’ to ex Perrie Edwards after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik ‘reached out’ to ex Perrie Edwards after Gigi Hadid split
Zayn Malik started dating Gigi Hadid after breaking up with ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards

'Country' star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest

'Country' star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest
Court records proved Gavin Adcock right, violating charges of reckless driving, open container, and license citations were dropped

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy
Victoria Beckham and Richard E. Grant starred in the 1997's music film 'Spice World' alongside other Spice Girls

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America
Mark Hamill wife convinced him to not let Preident Donald Trump force you leave your own hometown

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’
Kevin Costner claims ‘Horizon’ sexual harassment allegations are meant to ‘damage my reputation'

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary
Lana Del Rey gave fans a glimpse of a sweet keepsake from her big day with husband Jeremy Dufrene