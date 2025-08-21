Zoë Kravitz jokes Taylor Swift ‘banned’ her from home after snake incident

Zoë Kravitz has addressed whether Taylor Swift banned her from her home after the snake incident.
Last week, the 36-year-old singer appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she shared that her mom's pet snake "completely destroyed" Swift's bathroom when they stayed at her home during the Los Angeles fires.
Now, while speaking to E! News alongside her Caught Stealing costar Austin Butler, Kravitz was asked if she's been back to Swift's house after the incident.
“Have I? No. But not because I wasn’t invited. Just because I haven’t been in L.A.," she said with a laugh.
Meanwhile, Butler chimed in "Yeah, that's important to clarify," to which Kravitz jokingly added, “No, I’m not allowed there anymore."
According to the Big Little Lies actress she and her mom Lisa Bone had to stay at the Lover singer’s Los Angeles home for "about two weeks."
During their stay, the snake accidently slithered into “a little hole” in the corner of Swift’s bathroom next to a banquette.
Kravitz further shared that she called the house manager, who brought a crowbar to “tear apart” the banquette in an attempt to catch the snake.
Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have been close friends since past many years.