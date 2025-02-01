Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates

Google is widely rolling out major updates to Google Photos to enhance users’ experience.
The app now offers a unique feature to quickly mirror a photo.
As per Android Police, a Google community manager shared an announcement on Google’s support forums about a new “flip” feature in Google Photos.
While, this might seem like a basic function, it was not previously available.
Before this update, the app only allowed users to crop, rotate or change the aspect ratio of a photo.
To use the new feature, Android users can go to the app, select “Edit,” then “Crop,” and click the flip icon to mirror their photo.
But there’s a limitation as this feature is only available in the Google Photos app for Android.
The flip feature in Google Photos is especially helpful for selfies, as many phones automatically mirror them by default.
While, this might be fine sometimes, there are occasions when you may want the photo to show an accurate reflection of what you saw.
As with other edits in Google Photos, you can choose to save the flipped image as a new copy, preserving the original or you can edit the original photo directly.
This is not the only feature that Google is testing with the latest Google Photos.
Google has added a new “Updates” section to the side menu, similar to the feature in the mobile app. This section keeps you informed about recent activity, like comments and likes on your photos, people joining your album or sharing album with you.