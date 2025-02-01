Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama 

Megan Fox is enjoying her pregnancy journey!
The actress, who is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, her first with her former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, is not on talking terms with the rapper amid the end of their relationship.
A source told People, "They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan.”
They continue, "She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK.”
An insider further quoted, “She’s doing okay. She's very excited about the baby."
On Tuesday, January 28,2025 the rapper shared a cryptic Instagram caption amid relationship drama with the supermodel.
"How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything," Kelly wrote beneath two shirtless photographs, showing off his tattoos and face hairs.
To note, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, called it quits at the end of November, not long after announcing their baby.
It is pertinent to mention that Megan Fox is already mom to son Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10 and Journey, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Green.