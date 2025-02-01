Sci-Tech

DeepSeek set to face same fate as TikTok in US?

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sudden fame has alerted the government bodies all over the world

  • February 01, 2025
DeepSeek has caused panic among tech giants and government all over the world with its efficiency and over-night success, giving rise to privacy concerns.

As per Associated Press, the Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a ban on Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup for government-issued devices.

This would mark the first time a US state is coming forward with a direct restriction for the chat-bot.

Along with that, the politician also prohibited the popular Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote, that gained traction after the ban of TikTok in US.

The 67-year-old noted, "Texas will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate our state’s critical infrastructure through data-harvesting AI and social media app."

“Texas will continue to protect and defend out state from hostile foreign actors," he added.

AI startup had dethroned ChatGPT at the Apple’s app store, after the release of its model, R1 in early January, sparking concerns among tech giants in America.

Texas, along with several other states has banned TikTok and other Chinese social media platforms from government devices.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s digital ministry also shared their concerns regarding DeepSeek, asking government bodies to not use the Chinese AI amid security risks.

Earlier on Friday, South Korea’s authorities also disclosed their plans to ask the Chinese company about their data management following privacy concerns.

