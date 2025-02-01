WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to open view once media on linked devices!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to view “view once” media (photos or videos) on linked devices such as desktop to WhatsApp.
Previously, WhatsApp did not allow these media files to be viewed on linked devices.
These restrictions may have been in place to prevent users from taking screenshots of media on their secondary devices.
With the latest update, users finally can get the whole access without needing to download the further recognization of the access.
However, the latest update has removed all these restrictions and now users can easily view such media on any device they are connected to, without needing to switch back to their primary devices.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.
As per the reports, WhatsApp also adds a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.