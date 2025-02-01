Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop

WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once media on desktop
WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to open view once media on linked devices!

As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to view “view once” media (photos or videos) on linked devices such as desktop to WhatsApp.

Previously, WhatsApp did not allow these media files to be viewed on linked devices.

These restrictions may have been in place to prevent users from taking screenshots of media on their secondary devices.

With the latest update, users finally can get the whole access without needing to download the further recognization of the access.

However, the latest update has removed all these restrictions and now users can easily view such media on any device they are connected to, without needing to switch back to their primary devices.

This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.

This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.

As per the reports, WhatsApp also adds a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.

Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement

Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop

WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?

Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?
NHS unveils cutting-edge solution for severe sickle cell disease
NHS unveils cutting-edge solution for severe sickle cell disease
Mark Zuckerberg faces growing leak crisis amid major strategic push
Mark Zuckerberg faces growing leak crisis amid major strategic push
How fake online content deceives American teens?
How fake online content deceives American teens?
Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?
Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?
THIS simple device might help stroke survivors regain arm movement
THIS simple device might help stroke survivors regain arm movement
DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success
DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success
Chinese researchers in historic experiment create first mouse with two fathers
Chinese researchers in historic experiment create first mouse with two fathers
OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame
OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle 2021 censorship lawsuit
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle 2021 censorship lawsuit
NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders
NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders
DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US
DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model