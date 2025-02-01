Royal

Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend and costar Abigail Spencer defended her from backlash

  • February 01, 2025

Meghan Markle has found a constant support in Abigail Spencer!

During a conversation with Page Six at an American Heart Association event held in New York City on Thursday, January 30, the longtime pal and Suits costar of the Duchess of Sussex spoke out in her defense and blasted the negative articles published against Markle.

Spencer’s reaction comes just a few weeks after Vanity Fair published a detailed article where it interviewed Markle’s previous co-workers and claimed that the mother-of-two was “cold and withholding” to her colleagues and staff workers, creating a “really awful” work environment.

The Timeless starlet opened up about how difficult it is to read negative press about her friend, while also defending Prince Harry’s wife, calling her the “most glorious human being on the planet.”

“It’s very painful as a friend, but she is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her,” stated Abigail Spencer.

Sharing about her excitement for Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the actress expressed, “What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person. You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself.”

It is pertinent to mention that With Love, Meghan, which was originally supposed to be released on January 15, has been postponed till March 2, 2025, due to Los Angeles wildfire.

