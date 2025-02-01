World War II shipwreck discovered after 80 years

A shipwreck of more than 80 years was discovered in Brazil, which was later confirmed to be the ship used in World War 2 for transporting goods.
As per CNN, hidden near the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the location of a Brazilian ship torpedoed and sunk by Nazi Germany was confirmed by Brazil’s navy.
Initially, a pair of brothers, Jose Luíz and Everaldo Popermeyer Meriguete stumbled upon the wreck of Vital de Oliveira in 2011.
The Brazilian navy informed media in July that it could not verify whether the giant lying 45 kilometers from the coast was the WW2 artifacts.
To determine the exact location of the wreck, the navy used sonar imaging, which sealed the deal on duo 14 years of expedition.
A Brazilian documentary filmmaker, Rodolfo Silot, who recorded the discovery initially, wrote in an email, "have been trying to tell this story for almost a decade and no one has been interested so far."
The Vital de Oliveira was a civilian ship, built in 1910, and was attacked by Germany on June 19, 1944.
Brazilian was the only South American country to send troops overseas in World War II.
During Battle of Atlantic, German U-boats monitored Brazil’s coast, sinking nearly 34 vessels and killing 1,081 people.