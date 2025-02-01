Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love' 

Justin Timberlake received a heartwarming tribute from his wife Jessica Biel on his 44th birthday.
The 42-year-old American actress turned to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of throwback photos of her life partner, who turned 44 on Friday, January 31st, 2025.
The 7th Heaven actress began her post with an image of herself and the singer, as the couple was looking at each other affectionately while posing in a studio.
Another snapshot showcased young Jessica and Justin sharing a sweet hug.
The mother-of-two also penned a touching caption for her husband, "Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you."
"Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year of growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday my love," she concluded her post.
As Jessica's post went viral on social media, several fans took to the comments section to wish the renowned singer a very happy birthday. With one fan commenting, "Happy Birthday King!! @justintimberlake."
"Lovely post. Lovely couple. You are both loved until the end of time! Happy birthday, JT!!!" another fan gushed.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are also parents to their adorable two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.