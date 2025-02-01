Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Tristan Thompson recently made shocking claims about Khloé Kardashian's most loveable niece, Dream Kardashian.
The 33-year-old NBA champion shared a video clip on his Snapchat account on Thursday, January 30th, featuring himself.
In the viral footage, Tristan revealed that Rob Kardashian's only daughter is his eldest daughter, and his other child True is the second older, whom he shares with Khloé.
The Canadian basketball athlete remarked that his message is for his two daughters, Dream and True.
Tristan said, "I have two daughters, and their names are Dream my oldest daughter, and True the second oldest."
"Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys," the NBA star added.
As the Cleveland Cavaliers member's post gained popularity, Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, responded to his claims and dubbed them fabricated and false.
The 36-year-old model, who welcomed her seven-year-old daughter with Rob in 2016, took to her Instagram handle and said, "Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian."
She also urged Tristan to stop all the drama involving her little one.
As of now, Khloé Kardashian has not commented on Tristan Thompson's claims.
For those unaware, The Kardashians star and the NBA player share two kids, a daughter, True, six, and a son, Tatum, two.
The former couple parted ways in February 2019, after having an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.