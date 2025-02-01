Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, made shocking claims about the socialite's niece, Dream

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025

Tristan Thompson makes shocking claims about Khloé Kardashian’s niece Dream

Tristan Thompson recently made shocking claims about Khloé Kardashian's most loveable niece, Dream Kardashian.

The 33-year-old NBA champion shared a video clip on his Snapchat account on Thursday, January 30th, featuring himself. 

In the viral footage, Tristan revealed that Rob Kardashian's only daughter is his eldest daughter, and his other child True is the second older, whom he shares with Khloé.

The Canadian basketball athlete remarked that his message is for his two daughters, Dream and True.

Tristan said, "I have two daughters, and their names are Dream my oldest daughter, and True the second oldest."

"Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys," the NBA star added.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers member's post gained popularity, Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, responded to his claims and dubbed them fabricated and false.

The 36-year-old model, who welcomed her seven-year-old daughter with Rob in 2016, took to her Instagram handle and said, "Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian."

She also urged Tristan to stop all the drama involving her little one.

As of now, Khloé Kardashian has not commented on Tristan Thompson's claims.

For those unaware, The Kardashians star and the NBA player share two kids, a daughter, True, six, and a son, Tatum, two.

The former couple parted ways in February 2019, after having an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know

5 richest families in the world you likely don’t know
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?

Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama
Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama
Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation
Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Reese Witherspoon reveals famous actress cut her off after awkward awards speech
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song
Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song