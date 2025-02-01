Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has shared a meaningful video message after King Charles's fresh warning to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge drama.
Just a few days after announcing the birth of her granddaughter Athena, Sarah turned to her Instagram stories to share an exciting video to promote a cause close to her heart.
The video kicks off with Sarah urging fans to download the meditation app, Zoul, and use it as their companion to combat dark thoughts and anxiety.
The video message from Fergie comes amid the reports suggesting that Charles is furious over Andrew's reluctance amid the crown estate eviction matter.
Revealing Charles's feelings on Andrew most recent appearances at Windsor Castle Gardens enjoying horse rides and golf, the source "Charles knows it's a bad look for lots of money to be spent on Andrew."
They further added, "He doesn't like Andrew being seen out looking happy, driving about, waving at people, having an excellent life."
Reflecting on monarch latest warning to his disgraced brother, the insider revealed, "So Charles has said 'okay, go fund it yourself'."
To note, Prince Andrew was ordered to evict Royal Lodge last year and move to the Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live before leaving the UK.
Andrew, who leased the crown estate in 2003 for 75 years lives their with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.