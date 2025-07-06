Pippa Middleton makes first public appearance of 2025 at British Grand Prix 

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton is making her first public appearance of 2025!
On Sunday, July 6, the 41-year-old fashionista stepped out with her husband, James Matthews, to grace the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
For the sporty outing, Pippa opted for a smart and casual look as she wore an elegant white midi dress with a split up the skirt from Usisi Sister.
The fitted midi dress comprised of a belted waistline and four utility pockets on the front which se paired with a suede tan jacket by Sezane, which was slung casually over her shoulders.
She completed her look with a pair of lace-up wedges by Castañer, a pair of Finlay & Co sunglasses and the 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London.
Pippa’s Silverstone outing marks her first public appearance in six months she last attended Kate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey last December.
At the Royal event, the middle child of Michael and Carole Middleton donned a black Karen Millen bouclé coat dress with a shimmery thread running through it to add a touch of festive magic.
Princess Kate and Pippa have a close relationship, often supporting each other in their public and personal lives.
Pippa Middleton is married to James Mathews and the couple shares three kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.