Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark Prince Archie’s special milestone

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special Prince Archie’s special milestone
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special Prince Archie’s special milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marking six years of Prince Archie christening!

On July 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate Castle's Private Chapel.

The private ceremony was attended by a string of close family members and friends, including then-Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

For the event, Prince Archie wore the historic christening gown, which is a replica of the Honiton lace and satin robe worn by generations of royal babies, created by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the late Queen.

The sweet milestone of Prince Archie comes two months after he celebrated his sixth birthday on May 6.

“Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?" Meghan wrote on Instagram at the time.

She further added, "(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special)."

Prince Archie is the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

The couple also shares a daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana.

Read more : Royal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face preasure after William’s tax revelation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face preasure after William’s tax revelation
Prince Harry, William got a hefty inheritance from their late mother, Princess Diana
Pippa Middleton makes first public appearance of 2025 at British Grand Prix
Pippa Middleton makes first public appearance of 2025 at British Grand Prix
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton stepped out with her husband, James Matthews to grace Silverstone
Princess Elisabeth takes bold stand amid uncertainty over future in U.S.
Princess Elisabeth takes bold stand amid uncertainty over future in U.S.
Crown Princess of Belgium opened up about her future in the United States
Senior royal undergoes sixth cancer procedure amid ongoing health battle
Senior royal undergoes sixth cancer procedure amid ongoing health battle
The former King has maintained a reduced public schedule in recent years alongside wife
Princess Leonor reunites with sister Sofia in secret meeting amid naval training
Princess Leonor reunites with sister Sofia in secret meeting amid naval training
The daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are the first and second in line to the Spanish throne
King Charles shares new message after Prince Harry, Meghan brutal roast
King Charles shares new message after Prince Harry, Meghan brutal roast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got brutally roasted on ‘Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t’
Royal Family appreciates Prince Edward’s commendable role during Canada trip
Royal Family appreciates Prince Edward’s commendable role during Canada trip
The British Royal Family shares special post about Prince Edward after announcing Duchess Sophie’s upcoming visit
Queen Máxima, Princess Ariane light up Women’s Euro 2025 with royal charm
Queen Máxima, Princess Ariane light up Women’s Euro 2025 with royal charm
Dutch Queen Máxima and Princess Ariane attend the Wales-Netherlands group match of the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship
Prince William, Princess Kate to choose unexpected location for vacation
Prince William, Princess Kate to choose unexpected location for vacation
Princes George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte officially start their summer vacation
Duchess Sophie gears up for high-profile visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Duchess Sophie gears up for high-profile visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement and shares details of Duchess Sophie’s upcoming royal trip
Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion
Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion
Meghan Markle receives extreme backlash for trying to be ‘center of any show’ after becoming famous
Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon
Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales is set to balance between tradition and contemporary sophistication at this year Wimbledon