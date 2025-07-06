Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark Prince Archie’s special milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marking six years of Prince Archie christening!
On July 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate Castle's Private Chapel.
The private ceremony was attended by a string of close family members and friends, including then-Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
For the event, Prince Archie wore the historic christening gown, which is a replica of the Honiton lace and satin robe worn by generations of royal babies, created by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the late Queen.
The sweet milestone of Prince Archie comes two months after he celebrated his sixth birthday on May 6.
“Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?" Meghan wrote on Instagram at the time.
She further added, "(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special)."
Prince Archie is the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The couple also shares a daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana.