  • February 02, 2025
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: We will talk about it

Arjun Kapoor tactfully responded to marriage questions! 

During the trailer launch of the his upcoming release Mere Husband Ki Biwi , the Half Girlfriend actor said he will let everyone know whenever he got married. 

When asked if marriage seems to be in the cards anytime soon, Arjun said, “I think my personal life, I have allowed enough conversation and chatter whenever I have been comfortable.”

He added, "I would not hesitate in sharing my plans when the right time comes," 

The Singham Again star concluded, "For me right now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. When my wife's time comes, we will talk about it at the right time."


To note, the official teaser of his upcoming rom-com is out promising a lot of chaos and laughter. 

It showed how Arjun's character gets stuck between his ex-wife played by Bhumi Pednekar and his future wife essayed by Rakul Preet Singh. 

The trailer synopsis read, "A hilarious and heartwarming modern-day romance set in Delhi, where love, fate, and unexpected twists put one man in a chaotic dilemma."

Mark your calendars for the big cinematic release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi on February 21, 2025. 

 Meanwhile, on the personal front, Arjun made waves after announcing his breakup with longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora. 

At a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray, Arjun Kapoor revealed he is now single. 

