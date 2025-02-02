Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays

Kylie Jenner, who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet, shares both kids with ex Travis Scott

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


Kylie Jenner's kids, Stormi and Aire, got one year older, and the reality star is showering them with love on their special days.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Saturday to celebrate their big days with adorable video, featuring her them.

In the clip, Stormi hugs Jenner tightly, while Aire sticks his face in the camera and yells "Mama!"

In the caption, Jenner added another message for the birthday boy and girl, penning, “My world. Happy birthday to my babies.”

To note, Stormi turned 7 on February 1, while Aire turns 3 on February 2.

Soon after Jenner’s post her ardent fans rushed to comment section to gush over the trio.

One user wrote, “you gave birth to the most precious beings.”

While another added, “Stormi looks identical to Kylie when she was a child omg.”

“Kylie you and your kids are stunning,” the third noted.

Earlier to this, Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at Stormi's Hello Kitty-themed birthday sleepover, which featured tons of pink decorations, Sanrio-branded food, and fun games.

Kylie Jenner, who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet, shares both kids with ex Travis Scott.

