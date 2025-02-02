Katy Perry suggests new approach to avoid album critics 

Katy Perry knows well how to handle the critics of her music.
The Dark Horse singer spoke to People's Magazine about her much-anticipated Lifetimes Tour and the trick to be unfazed by negativity.
Perry revealed, "My therapist said something that really changed my life."
"That advice was not to care what people think as she is happy with her work," the Roar hitmaker stated.
As far as her latest album 143 is concerned, the pop star has high hopes of it to become 'the soundtrack for anyone's life.'
"It celebrates unconditional love, something I had been searching for my entire life and hadn't found it. That was a cliché, and it's actually true," she gushed.
She further touched upon creating the album after becoming a mother to daughter, Daisy Bloom, "Entering motherhood helped me tap into that divine feminine energy and allowed me to write songs that celebrated love."
To note, Perry became subject to intense criticism after collaborating with Lukasz ‘Dr. Luke’ Gottwald amid their decade long battle with fellow musician Kesha.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who met while fighting over a burger in 2016, are going stronger than ever after three years of dating on-and-off.