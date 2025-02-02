Sports

Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage

2025 ABN AMRO Open ambassador presented Alcaraz flowers and souvenirs after airport hustle

  • February 02, 2025
The Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who reportedly rejected the offer of a lavish private jet for easy travel, waited for more than an hour for his bags at the airport.

According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz at the airport in the Netherlands for the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam Ahoy waited for his bag for over an hour at the airport.

The 21-year-old who snubbed the luxurious jet offer for budget-friendly travel waited for nearly 90 minutes for his bag after landing at the Rotterdam airport.

Spanish tennis journalist Manuel Sanchez posted on X (formerly Twitter), “A while ago, Alcaraz was offered a deal with a private airline to have a jet to travel to tournaments, and he rejected it.”

Meanwhile, to compensate players’ airport hustle, the ambassador of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, Jan Kooijman, offered a warm welcome and presented him flowers, a clog keychain, and traditional Dutch stroopwafels.

Notably, the world No. 3 is known for his grounded and non-luxurious lifestyle. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who previously worked with Alexander Zverev in a 2023 interview, revealed, “It was a big decision to take. It was the opposite of what I lived with Zverev in the past. It wasn’t any more a life of private jets and high-standard hotels.”

Notably, Alcaraz, after losing the Australian Open quarterfinals to Novak Djokovic, entered into the ATP 500 event as the top seed and will face Dutch tennis player Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz 'rejects' luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage

Carlos Alcaraz 'rejects' luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage
