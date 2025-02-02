Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness 

Trending

Bollywood diva Kajol's sister claimed the former had a short temper in childhood

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
Kajol shares a deep bond with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji!

In an interview with a local media outlet, the latter revealed their relationship was full of fights.

Tanishaa said, "Our mother had strictly forbidden us from engaging in physical fights."

Further adding, "Kajol has a bad temper and we used to fight a lot which made our mom, Tanuja, scared that Kajol might accidentally hurt me."

Raised by a family of strong women, safety of the girls was the utmost important.

She then went on elaborating, "Kajol being older and physically stronger often overpowered me during arguments. Mom feared Kajol's temper as a child and set strict rules prohibiting physical fights between them."

For the unversed, both Kajol and Tanishaa are actors with their own talent.

While Kajol has starred in numerous blockbuster movies Tanishaa Mukherjee gained recognition with her role opposite Uday Chopra YRF’s 2005 film Neal 'n' Nikki and later appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss 7.

It is pertinent to mention that Kajol, wife of acclaimed actor Ajay Devgn, was last seen in Do Patti and has Sarzameen lined up next with Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

