Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record

Cristiano Ronaldo once again created history with a new mind-boggling record, once again leaving the rival Lionel Messi way behind.
According to Hindustan Times, the Portuguese footballer became the “first and only” footballer in the world and the history of sports to record 700 club victories.
The 39-year-old completed this new feat after his Saudi club Al Nassr beat Al-Raed 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
As per Marca, Ronaldo has recorded 316 victories with Real Madrid, 214 with Manchester United, 91 with Juventus, 13 with Sporting, and 66 with Al-Nassr.
Notably, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner in 2024 also became the leading goal scorer in the world after completing 900 goals.
Moreover, with every new win, goal, and achievement of the CR7, speculations are raised about whether he will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup or not.
However, recently Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes hinted about his participation, saying, “I not only believe, but I’m almost certain that he’ll be there. It would be great if Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup with the national team, not only for him but for us Portuguese people.”
The Manchester United captain told TNT Sports, “We really want to give that to our country. For him, as the ultimate reference in our football, it would be the best way to end.”
Furthermore, the FIFA World Cup is the only major trophy and the only big award that Ronaldo hasn't won in his career, and the 2026 tournament will be the last chance for the player to win the trophy, as by the time the 2026 edition arrives, he will be 41 years old.