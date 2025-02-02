Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande’s ‘Espresso’ cover

Sabrina Carpenter has the most hilarious reaction to Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande’s rendition of her hit track, Espresso.
On Saturday night, the Short n' Sweet hitmaker posted an Instagram Story, reacting to a viral video of W Magazine.
The media outlet posted a clip of numerous Hollywood celebrities including doing a cover of Espresso.
Sabrina reposted the clip and wrote, “Need this version on streaming.”
W Magazine captioned the post, “Happy #Grammys weekend. In celebration, watch as @arianagrande, @selenagomez, @cynthiaerivo, @zoesaldana, #SaoirseRonan, @harrisdickinson, @ryandestiny, @drewstarkey and more stars from our #BestPerformances issue give their best rendition of @sabrinacarpenter’s hit, #Espresso. Link in bio for more.Directed by Lynn Hirschberg.”
The clip began with the Wicked star asking, “This is ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter? What is it doing here? You weren’t going to ask me to sing?”
Selena admitted, “It’s safe to say Sabrina does it better.”
Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Harris Dickinson were among the artists who were featured in W Magazine video.
Moreover, Sabrina is set to perform live at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Her track Espresso earned best pop solo performance and record of the year nominations.