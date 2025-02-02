Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande’s ‘Espresso’ cover

Sabrina is set to perform live at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


Sabrina Carpenter has the most hilarious reaction to Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande’s rendition of her hit track, Espresso.

On Saturday night, the Short n' Sweet hitmaker posted an Instagram Story, reacting to a viral video of W Magazine.

The media outlet posted a clip of numerous Hollywood celebrities including doing a cover of Espresso.

Sabrina reposted the clip and wrote, “Need this version on streaming.”

W Magazine captioned the post, “Happy #Grammys weekend. In celebration, watch as @arianagrande, @selenagomez, @cynthiaerivo, @zoesaldana, #SaoirseRonan, @harrisdickinson, @ryandestiny, @drewstarkey and more stars from our #BestPerformances issue give their best rendition of @sabrinacarpenter’s hit, #Espresso. Link in bio for more.Directed by Lynn Hirschberg.”

The clip began with the Wicked star asking, “This is ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter? What is it doing here? You weren’t going to ask me to sing?”

Selena admitted, “It’s safe to say Sabrina does it better.”

Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Harris Dickinson were among the artists who were featured in W Magazine video.

Moreover, Sabrina is set to perform live at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Her track Espresso earned best pop solo performance and record of the year nominations. 

Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance

Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance
Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation

Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update

Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date night in Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date night in Los Angeles
Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy
Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy
Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'
Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'
Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama
Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays
Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025
Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025
Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind
Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind
Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May
Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May
Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims
Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims