‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists

Netflix’s highly anticipated Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 sends fans into a frenzy

  • By Sidra Khan
The series of strange happenings and terrifying attacks has once again erupted as Stranger Things is finally back with its latest season.

On Wednesday, November 26, Netflix dropped the anticipated first installment of its hit sci-fi horror mystery TV series, featuring a plot thriller than ever before as the mysteries finally near their conclusions.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 comprises of four episodes: The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, and Sorcerer, and each of them offers shocking new details.

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1.

The latest season opens with a flashback to Will’s 1983 disappearance, showing that he was taken to the Upside Down after the Demogorgon kidnaps him to deliver him to Vecna, finally linking his vanishing to the villain.

It also revisits key past events – Eddie’s death, the Hellfire Club stigma, heat’s effect on monsters, Eleven’s sensory-deprivation ability, and the old tunnel system – all tying into the group’s renewed fight against the Upside Down.

Volume 1 also drops a bombshell, revealing that Henry Creel (Vecna) attended school with Hopper and Joyce. Henry’s telekinetic powers originate from a Nevada Experiment that exposed him to a shadowy entity, leading to his recruitment as Hawkins Lab’s first test subject.

The first part ends with several key twists, including Eleven’s brief reunion with her sister Kali before returning to Hawkins, Will reflecting on his past and showing hints of magical abilities inspired by his D&D character, and Max remaining trapped in Vecna’s mindscape, while Will’s growing powers suggest his important role in fighting the Upside Down.

Taking to Instagram, fans expressed their thrill and anticipation for the second part after diving into Volume 1.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 release?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will be released on Christmas, December 25, and will include three episodes.

