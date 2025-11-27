Entertainment

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment

Selena Gomez recently attended Sabrina Carpenter’s fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles, California

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment
Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment

In a rare moment, Selena Gomez showered Sabrina Carpenter with heartfelt praise.

On her official Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 26, the Only Murders in the Building actress dropped a sweet group photo showing her and the Espresso crooner posing with apparently their friends or fans.

Heaping praise on the 26-year-old Grammy winner, Gomez penned a rare heartfelt compliment that read, “to see where this woman has gone... truly remarkable.”

The snap – taken at one of the final LA shows of Short n’ Sweet Tour – featured the I Said I Love You First singer rocking a stylish all-black ensemble that included a black leather coat with a belted waist and a pair of black leggings.

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez

Sporting a red manicure and her wedding ring visibly shining on her left hand, the Sunset Blvd singer had her hair down and wore a natural makeup palette with blush and pale pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter exuded chill vibes in a yellow t-shirt and grey-and-white checkered trousers.

The Man’s Best Friend hitmaker wrapped her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The thrilling tour was in support of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which was released on August 23, 2024.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Brady come together for an exciting 2026 Super Bowl ad

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance
The 'Dark Horse' singer received a triumph of nearly $2 million amid her budding romance with Justin Trudeau

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle
The ‘Opalite’ hitmaker and her NFL star fiancé are forced to make major changes to their wedding plans

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance
The Good America founder subtly referenced the Kylie Jenner's private relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit
'It Ends With Us' writer Colleen Hoover called Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal battle a 'circus' in recent statement

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dropped a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series 'The End of an Era'

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists
Netflix’s highly anticipated Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 sends fans into a frenzy

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand
The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror show’s final season went live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown opens up on ‘meaningful story’ as Netflix finally drops Season 5 Volume 1

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52
The 'Running on Empty' singer shared a heartbreaking news of his son Ethan Browne star's demise

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash
From Vecna to the Demodogs, here are the eight most dangerous ‘Stranger Things’ antagonists fans need to remember before Season 5

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt began dating in 2022