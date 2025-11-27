Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment

In a rare moment, Selena Gomez showered Sabrina Carpenter with heartfelt praise.
On her official Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 26, the Only Murders in the Building actress dropped a sweet group photo showing her and the Espresso crooner posing with apparently their friends or fans.
Heaping praise on the 26-year-old Grammy winner, Gomez penned a rare heartfelt compliment that read, “to see where this woman has gone... truly remarkable.”
The snap – taken at one of the final LA shows of Short n’ Sweet Tour – featured the I Said I Love You First singer rocking a stylish all-black ensemble that included a black leather coat with a belted waist and a pair of black leggings.
Sporting a red manicure and her wedding ring visibly shining on her left hand, the Sunset Blvd singer had her hair down and wore a natural makeup palette with blush and pale pink lipstick.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter exuded chill vibes in a yellow t-shirt and grey-and-white checkered trousers.
The Man’s Best Friend hitmaker wrapped her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, November 23, 2025.
The thrilling tour was in support of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which was released on August 23, 2024.