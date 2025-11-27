Entertainment

Taylor Swift spills heartfelt remarks about her love life with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift dropped a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series 'The End of an Era'

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on her love life with Travis Kelce, offering a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series The End of an Era.

In a new clip from her docuseries, The Life of a Showgirl called her fiancé the NFL star the “greatest surprise of my life,” according to fan-captured footage on X.

“The most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had… started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him," Swift said, citing the August New Heights podcast episode where they talked about Kelce trying to court her during her Eras Tour.

In the teaser, Swift also drew comparison on her career saying, "We both entertain people,” adding, “His [performances have] with considerably more violence than mine.”

In the trailer, Kelce and Swift, who announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, are seen hugging backstage, rehearsing choreography for his Eras Tour appearance, and more.

The Opalite artist delighted Swifties that she would be releasing two new projects on Disney+ surrounding her Eras Tour.

The End of an Era will detail "the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour," per a press release.

It offers "an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world."

The two episodes will be available on Disney+ on December 12, and two new episodes will be released each week.

