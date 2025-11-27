Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Khloé Kardashian has made a rare public comment on sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
In the November 27 episode of The Kardashians, the Good America founder subtly referenced the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s private relationship with the Marty Supreme star.
Following her shoot of Freakier Friday promo with mom Kris Jenner, Khloé said she’d want to body swap with her youngest sister Kylie, 28, joking, “Because, hello, it’s Kylie Jenner.”
Khloé opened up about her bond with Kylie, saying, "We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale."
She also described Kylie as “a little bit of Snow White, but a little bit of Pretty Woman," and quipping, "Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like.”
During a confessional, Khloé admitted she’d swap with Kylie due to her relationship with the Wonka star.
"We’re not dating basketball players —we’re going to the games courtside, baby," Khloé said of her sister, who attended several NBA games with Chalamet, 29, this spring.
To note, the comment referenced Khloé’s past with basketball players and also nodded to Kylie’s recent outings with Chalamet.
In May 2025, Kylie along with her sister Kendall Jenner and beau Chalamet attended a match at Madison Square Garden as they enjoyed watching the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.