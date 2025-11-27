Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

The Good America founder subtly referenced the Kylie Jenner's private relationship with Timothée Chalamet

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance
Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Khloé Kardashian has made a rare public comment on sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

In the November 27 episode of The Kardashians, the Good America founder subtly referenced the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s private relationship with the Marty Supreme star.

Following her shoot of Freakier Friday promo with mom Kris Jenner, Khloé said she’d want to body swap with her youngest sister Kylie, 28, joking, “Because, hello, it’s Kylie Jenner.”

Khloé opened up about her bond with Kylie, saying, "We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale."

She also described Kylie as “a little bit of Snow White, but a little bit of Pretty Woman," and quipping, "Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like.”

During a confessional, Khloé admitted she’d swap with Kylie due to her relationship with the Wonka star.

"We’re not dating basketball players —we’re going to the games courtside, baby," Khloé said of her sister, who attended several NBA games with Chalamet, 29, this spring.

To note, the comment referenced Khloé’s past with basketball players and also nodded to Kylie’s recent outings with Chalamet.

In May 2025, Kylie along with her sister Kendall Jenner and beau Chalamet attended a match at Madison Square Garden as they enjoyed watching the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Brady come together for an exciting 2026 Super Bowl ad

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance
The 'Dark Horse' singer received a triumph of nearly $2 million amid her budding romance with Justin Trudeau

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment
Selena Gomez recently attended Sabrina Carpenter’s fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles, California

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle
The ‘Opalite’ hitmaker and her NFL star fiancé are forced to make major changes to their wedding plans

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit
'It Ends With Us' writer Colleen Hoover called Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal battle a 'circus' in recent statement

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dropped a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series 'The End of an Era'

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists
Netflix’s highly anticipated Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 sends fans into a frenzy

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand
The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror show’s final season went live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown opens up on ‘meaningful story’ as Netflix finally drops Season 5 Volume 1

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52
The 'Running on Empty' singer shared a heartbreaking news of his son Ethan Browne star's demise

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash
From Vecna to the Demodogs, here are the eight most dangerous ‘Stranger Things’ antagonists fans need to remember before Season 5

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt began dating in 2022