Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has shared first social media post since Colleen Hoover's shocking remarks about her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Nearly two weeks after the It Ends With Us writer broke her silence on the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit, filed by the Gossip Girl alum against her costar, Lively has shared a delightful video.
The Age of Adeline actress turned to her Instagram account to share a video of her presumably getting reading for a Thanksgiving outing with Ryan Reynolds.
Lively kicks off the video untangling her hair before styling them using a product from her own hair care brand.
"8 min deep wave curls with @blakebrownbeauty,for when you’re in a hurry but want a quick glam look for a special occasion," the actress wrote in the caption - which also included other details about how the product can be used to style your hair in different ways.
The mom-of-four then shared an adorable photo of her with the Deadpool 3 actor, both flashing a wide smile, with a caption, "putting my night out hair to good use"
This video serves as Blake Lively's first ever Instagram post since Hoover expressed her real thoughts about her and Baldoni's legal war and how it affected her novel.
“It feels like a circus,” said the writer in her interview with Elle.
“When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad,” she added.
The 45-year-old further claimed, "I’m just trying to stay removed from the negativity."
Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the director and actor of It Ends With Us last year.
Baldoni then filed a counter defamation lawsuit against the actress - which has been dropped by the a federal judge earlier this month as the Con Man actor failed amend his complaint on the due deadline.