Entertainment

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

'It Ends With Us' writer Colleen Hoover called Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal battle a 'circus' in recent statement

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has shared first social media post since Colleen Hoover's shocking remarks about her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Nearly two weeks after the It Ends With Us writer broke her silence on the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit, filed by the Gossip Girl alum against her costar, Lively has shared a delightful video.

The Age of Adeline actress turned to her Instagram account to share a video of her presumably getting reading for a Thanksgiving outing with Ryan Reynolds.

Lively kicks off the video untangling her hair before styling them using a product from her own hair care brand.

"8 min deep wave curls with @blakebrownbeauty,for when you’re in a hurry but want a quick glam look for a special occasion," the actress wrote in the caption - which also included other details about how the product can be used to style your hair in different ways.

The mom-of-four then shared an adorable photo of her with the Deadpool 3 actor, both flashing a wide smile, with a caption, "putting my night out hair to good use"

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

This video serves as Blake Lively's first ever Instagram post since Hoover expressed her real thoughts about her and Baldoni's legal war and how it affected her novel.

“It feels like a circus,” said the writer in her interview with Elle.

“When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad,” she added.

The 45-year-old further claimed, "I’m just trying to stay removed from the negativity."

Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the director and actor of It Ends With Us last year.

Baldoni then filed a counter defamation lawsuit against the actress - which has been dropped by the a federal judge earlier this month as the Con Man actor failed amend his complaint on the due deadline.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance
The 'Dark Horse' singer received a triumph of nearly $2 million amid her budding romance with Justin Trudeau

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment
Selena Gomez recently attended Sabrina Carpenter’s fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles, California

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle
The ‘Opalite’ hitmaker and her NFL star fiancé are forced to make major changes to their wedding plans

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance
The Good America founder subtly referenced the Kylie Jenner's private relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dropped a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series 'The End of an Era'

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists
Netflix’s highly anticipated Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 sends fans into a frenzy

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand
The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror show’s final season went live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown opens up on ‘meaningful story’ as Netflix finally drops Season 5 Volume 1

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52
The 'Running on Empty' singer shared a heartbreaking news of his son Ethan Browne star's demise

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash
From Vecna to the Demodogs, here are the eight most dangerous ‘Stranger Things’ antagonists fans need to remember before Season 5

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt began dating in 2022

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy'

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy'
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's new NYT cooking video