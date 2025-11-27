Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand

The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror show’s final season went live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Stranger Things season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand
'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand

Netflix briefly crashed as fans tuned in to the highly anticipated premiere of Stranger Things Season 5.

The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror show’s final season went live at 5 p.m. PT, but many fans were suddenly locked out of the platform.

Soon after the season premiered and the streaming platform hit with a crash, the fans flooded the social media as one wrote, "NETFLIX FIX YOURSELF RIGHT NOW BRO, IVE BEEN WAITING THREE YEARS.”

"OH MY GOD NETFLIX PLS FIX YOURSELF I WANNA WATCH," another commented.

Following a brief crash, a Netflix representative told PEOPLE, "Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.”

Prior to this, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer of the Duffer Brothers took the Instagram Stories post to share that "Netflix increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash."

In November 2024, Netflix’s first Stranger Things Season 5 teaser revealed the story will take place in fall 1987—a smaller time jump than fans expected, following Season 4’s spring 1986 setting three years ago.

The show's epic final season showed the face off against the mysterious Upside Down for one last time.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and more reprised their roles.

The Season 5 premiere runs 1 hour 8 minutes, with subsequent episodes ranging from 54 minutes to 1 hour 23 minutes.

Episodes 5–7 will drop on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift spills heartfelt remarks about her love life with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift spills heartfelt remarks about her love life with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dropped a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series 'The End of an Era'

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists
Netflix’s highly anticipated Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 sends fans into a frenzy

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown opens up on ‘meaningful story’ as Netflix finally drops Season 5 Volume 1

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52
The 'Running on Empty' singer shared a heartbreaking news of his son Ethan Browne star's demise

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash
From Vecna to the Demodogs, here are the eight most dangerous ‘Stranger Things’ antagonists fans need to remember before Season 5

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt began dating in 2022

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy'

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy'
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's new NYT cooking video

Millie Bobby Brown admits to ‘crying’ ahead of 'Stranger Things' S5 release

Millie Bobby Brown admits to ‘crying’ ahead of 'Stranger Things' S5 release
Millie Bobby Brown reveals she watched 'Stranger Things' clips before shooting the final day

Grammy winning singer Trisha Yearwood to host Christmas special show

Grammy winning singer Trisha Yearwood to host Christmas special show
Trisha Yearwood released her sixteenth studio album, 'The Mirror' in July this year

Gigi Hadid drops heartwarming peek at pre-Holiday fun with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid drops heartwarming peek at pre-Holiday fun with daughter Khai
The supermodel shares her daughter, Khai Malik, with her ex-partner, Zayn Malik

Guy Fieri fights for life in emergency surgery after horrific accident

Guy Fieri fights for life in emergency surgery after horrific accident
Guy Fieri forced to undergo urgent surgery after suffering painful leg injury

Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce's victory as her docuseries countdown begins

Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce's victory as her docuseries countdown begins
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker will release her upcoming documentary series a day before her 36th birthday