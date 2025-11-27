Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s opulent wedding plans have been hit by a major hurdle.
Over the past few months, several key details about the American popstar and NFL star’s anticipated nuptials have been leaked, offering fans insights into their lavish wedding preparations.
The leaked details also revealed Rhode Island as the luxurious venue for the Eras Tour hitmaker and her footballer fiancé’s grand marriage ceremony.
However, in its latest report, Page Six has shared that due to a major hurdle, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans have turned upside down.
Noting that the lovebirds are rethinking their marriage plans, the outlet revealed that Swift and Kelce are now eyeing a chic venue in Tennessee, the state that is deeply cherished by the Wood crooner.
According to the report, the couple – who is aiming for an extravagant wedding that includes nearly everyone they know – is revisiting the guest list and realizing that they want to invite far more people than they first expected.
It is worth noting that both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift maintain strong ties with their childhood pals and have an extensive group of friends from the football and music industry, making it difficult for them to invite everyone at the Rhode Island venue.
However, they are considering hosting a private island affair after a lavish wedding in Tennessee.
While promoting her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last month, on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor Swift expressed excitement for her wedding, noting, “I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful wedding is when you have a small amount [of space for guests]. That’s when you have to assess your relationship to see if they’re going to be there.”
She added that she isn’t putting those limitations on herself and is inviting everyone in her “bubble.”