Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance

On Wednesday, the Dark Horse singer received a triumph of nearly $2 million in her long-running legal battle with disabled veteran Carl Westcott over the $15 million Montecito mansion she bought from him.
Westcott attempted to back out of the deal shortly after signing, claiming he was incapacitated by painkillers at the time.
As per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a judge ruled that there was no “persuasive evidence” to back Westcott's claims and that he appeared to be “coherent, engaged, lucid and rational.”
Judge Joseph Lipner of California’s Superior Court in Los Angeles County ordered that Perry would receive $1,842,142.84.
The award covers $2,795,000 for the property’s rental value during the delayed closing, minus retained capital and Westcott’s lost interest, with repair costs capped at $259,581.84, the amount he had proposed.
The judge noted that of the $15 million sale, Gudvi paid $9 million to Westcott and kept $6 million.
