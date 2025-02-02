World's richest man to build data center five times bigger than Microsoft

One of the world’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani is constructing the world’s largest data center in Jamnagar, a small town in Gujarat.
This town already hosts Reliance’s major oil refining and petrochemical facilities.
The size of this new center would be five times bigger than Microsoft’s 600-megawatt data center in Boydton, Virginia.
As per Bloomberg, Nvidia will supply the necessary AI chips to Reliance Group for its data center project.
This comes at a time when many tech companies are investing heavily in AI infrastructure.
Reliance plans to primarily use renewable energy, such as solar, wind and green hydrogen to power the new data center.
As per the outlet, to maintain a stable energy supply, Reliance might need to rely on fossil fuels or other energy sources as backup.
Although a spokesperson from Reliance chose not to share more information about the project.
Meanwhile, the CEO of Reliance Jio Infocomm and the son of Mukesh Ambani stated that the company plans to complete the data center within 24 months.
For the unversed, Reliance, initially a small textile business founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in 1966 expanded over the years into sectors like petrochemicals and refining.
After Dhirubhai’s death in 2002, his son Mukesh Ambani took over the company and played a major role in transforming the company into a major global giant.