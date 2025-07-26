Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google Messages is experimenting with a straightforward M3 Expressive redesign on Wear OS similar to the Android phones.
Overall, it includes a few minor tweaks, with the homescreen mostly the same. Once you click “Start chat” at the top and launch the dialer, users will then see the numbers being placed in pills.
The Google Phone app is expected to follow the same route.
In addition, it includes several more updates in the conversation view. The microphone, emoji, and keyboard buttons are now pills rather than circles, and placed in a container.
The suggested replies are organised together rather than being standalone buttons. However, View people, Open on the phone are pills for separation.
Google Messages for Wear OS is now using the latest read receipts that place the checkmarks in a circle, which is currently not available on handsets.
As per 9to5Google, M3 Expressive redesign with the beta launch of Google Messages for Wear OS has recently been spotted.
On phones, Alphabet-owned firms appear to have rolled back the M3E redesign of the conversation view for beta testers.