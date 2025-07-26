Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign
Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google Messages is experimenting with a straightforward M3 Expressive redesign on Wear OS similar to the Android phones.

Overall, it includes a few minor tweaks, with the homescreen mostly the same. Once you click “Start chat” at the top and launch the dialer, users will then see the numbers being placed in pills.

The Google Phone app is expected to follow the same route.

In addition, it includes several more updates in the conversation view. The microphone, emoji, and keyboard buttons are now pills rather than circles, and placed in a container.

The suggested replies are organised together rather than being standalone buttons. However, View people, Open on the phone are pills for separation.

Google Messages for Wear OS is now using the latest read receipts that place the checkmarks in a circle, which is currently not available on handsets.

As per 9to5Google, M3 Expressive redesign with the beta launch of Google Messages for Wear OS has recently been spotted.

On phones, Alphabet-owned firms appear to have rolled back the M3E redesign of the conversation view for beta testers.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features

iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features
In addition to the iOS 26, Apple has introduced beta variants of iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 with Liquid Glass design language

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates
Only people allowed by the users' privacy settings will be able to see the new update

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet
The network disruption occurred a day after the Starlink rolled out T-Satellite services from T-Mobile

Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage

Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage
Yahoo Mail is currently down globally, with affected users reporting a range of issues with service

Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely

Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely
These alerts can not be sent to friends with whom you already shared your location with, according to Snapchat

Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles

Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles
Google's Remix photos feature will be rolled out across the US on Android and iOS in the near future

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more
YouTube has launched AI-driven visual effects, letting creators use these to turn rough sketches into digital art

Microsoft warns of ransomware threat in SharePoint server breaches

Microsoft warns of ransomware threat in SharePoint server breaches
Microsoft issues alerts as cyber hackers use ransomware in SharePoint server breaches