Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system

In a significant development, Apple has announced an overhaul to its App Store age rating system.
Once developers adopt the latest ratings, users will then see more granular age ratings for apps and games on the App Store in the near future.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has added 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings for apps on the App Store that have now joined the existing 4+ and 9+ age ratings.
These extra categories will enable developers to show users an improved idea regarding apps they are installing on their devices.
Apple stated that it will assign ratings depending on different countries and regions.
Developers must answer a set of questions for every app that is accessible on the App Store, and the ratings for their apps will be assigned depending on their responses.
These questions are related to an app’s features, in-app controls, and violent themes.
However, it also lets developers set an increased age rating manually if the company assigns a lower rating.
Furthermore, the company stated that the app should comply with the guidelines from different regions, including the US and the EU.
It is pertinent to mention that the latest ratings will be shown across the company's operating systems, iOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26.
Notably, Apple has set a deadline of January 31, 2026, to give developers time to complete the questionnaire for every app.