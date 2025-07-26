Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework
Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concerns regarding the privacy risks linked to using the leading AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, for therapeutic or emotionally sensitive conversations.

In a conversation with host Theo Von for the podcast This Past Weekend, Altman underscored the rapidly increasing trend of users treating AI chatbots as therapists, and sharing their personal issues ranging from mental health support to relationship issues.

However, he highlighted a major flaw: Unlike human therapists, AI currently does not maintain privacy due to the lack of legal frameworks.

Altman said, “We haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

This absence of legal protection means users could be compelled to disclose private AI chat logs in legal proceedings, explaining it as “very screwed up.”

The warning aligns with the ChatGPT manufacturer’s current legal challenges.

It is pertinent to mention that rhe platform has appealed a court order requiring it to produce data from hundreds of millions of ChatGPT users worldwide in a lawsuit with the New York Times (NYT).

Altman’s remarks reflect a range of legal challenges. Millions of ChatGPT users, particularly younger ones, may unknowingly expose themselves to significant risks.

He urged the establishment of legal frameworks related to existing protections for human professionals, offering users improved control over their data.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet
The network disruption occurred a day after the Starlink rolled out T-Satellite services from T-Mobile

Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage

Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage
Yahoo Mail is currently down globally, with affected users reporting a range of issues with service

Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely

Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely
These alerts can not be sent to friends with whom you already shared your location with, according to Snapchat

Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles

Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles
Google's Remix photos feature will be rolled out across the US on Android and iOS in the near future

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more
YouTube has launched AI-driven visual effects, letting creators use these to turn rough sketches into digital art

Microsoft warns of ransomware threat in SharePoint server breaches

Microsoft warns of ransomware threat in SharePoint server breaches
Microsoft issues alerts as cyber hackers use ransomware in SharePoint server breaches

Apple introduces AppleCare One Subscription plan for several devices

Apple introduces AppleCare One Subscription plan for several devices
Users can save up to $11 every month once you sign up for AppleCare One with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Instagram brings new protection features for teens and children

Instagram brings new protection features for teens and children
These significant updates are part of Instagram's recent efforts to prevent harm to youth and minimise abuse