Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concerns regarding the privacy risks linked to using the leading AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, for therapeutic or emotionally sensitive conversations.
In a conversation with host Theo Von for the podcast This Past Weekend, Altman underscored the rapidly increasing trend of users treating AI chatbots as therapists, and sharing their personal issues ranging from mental health support to relationship issues.
However, he highlighted a major flaw: Unlike human therapists, AI currently does not maintain privacy due to the lack of legal frameworks.
Altman said, “We haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”
This absence of legal protection means users could be compelled to disclose private AI chat logs in legal proceedings, explaining it as “very screwed up.”
The warning aligns with the ChatGPT manufacturer’s current legal challenges.
It is pertinent to mention that rhe platform has appealed a court order requiring it to produce data from hundreds of millions of ChatGPT users worldwide in a lawsuit with the New York Times (NYT).
Altman’s remarks reflect a range of legal challenges. Millions of ChatGPT users, particularly younger ones, may unknowingly expose themselves to significant risks.
He urged the establishment of legal frameworks related to existing protections for human professionals, offering users improved control over their data.