WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates

WhatsApp is working on a revamped About feature with disappearing status options!
With this feature, users can choose to make their profile's "About" text automatically disappear after a certain time you choose.
WhatsApp's new feature will not only show your temporary status on your profile but also right below your name in chat windows, so it's easier for others to see.
You'll have more choices for how long it stays including a custom option which is useful for temporary updates like travel plans, sales or events that don't need to stay visible forever, as per WABetaInfo.
Once the chosen time ends, the update will disappear automatically and users can also change or delete the status anytime through the app.
Also, only people allowed by the users' privacy settings will be able to see the update.
However, the new feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
In addition to this, WhatsApp has started introducing advertisements in the form of Status Ads and Promoted Channels.
With this feature, businesses can show ads in the "Status" section of the Update tab.
These ads look similar to regular status updates but are clearly labelled as advertisements. Users can view them like normal statuses and they can also skip the ad with a swipe.