Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide  

Tea, an app particularly designed to help women vet their dates has been hit by data breach, exposing thousands of photo IDs of users.
On Friday, the app stated that nearly 72,000 images were leaked online, including 13,000 selfies featuring a photo identification which was submitted at the time of account authentication.
Much to the dismay of users, another 59,000 photos were exposed in the app from direct messages, posts, and comments without verification, according to the Tea app spokesperson.
Notably, the major security breach has only affected users who registered before February 2024.
Tea app stated, “Tea has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and are working around the clock to secure its systems.”
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that additional user data was affected. Protecting tea users’ privacy and data is their highest priority,” the platform added.
According to 404 Media, 4Chan users found an exposed database hosted on the Firebase, belonging to the popular Tea app.
Earlier this week, Tea posted on Instagram that it has successfully reached four million active users.