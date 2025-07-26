Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide
Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide  

Tea, an app particularly designed to help women vet their dates has been hit by data breach, exposing thousands of photo IDs of users.

On Friday, the app stated that nearly 72,000 images were leaked online, including 13,000 selfies featuring a photo identification which was submitted at the time of account authentication.

Much to the dismay of users, another 59,000 photos were exposed in the app from direct messages, posts, and comments without verification, according to the Tea app spokesperson.

Notably, the major security breach has only affected users who registered before February 2024.

Tea app stated, “Tea has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and are working around the clock to secure its systems.”

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that additional user data was affected. Protecting tea users’ privacy and data is their highest priority,” the platform added.

According to 404 Media, 4Chan users found an exposed database hosted on the Firebase, belonging to the popular Tea app.

Earlier this week, Tea posted on Instagram that it has successfully reached four million active users.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates
Only people allowed by the users' privacy settings will be able to see the new update

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet
The network disruption occurred a day after the Starlink rolled out T-Satellite services from T-Mobile

Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage

Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage
Yahoo Mail is currently down globally, with affected users reporting a range of issues with service

Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely

Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely
These alerts can not be sent to friends with whom you already shared your location with, according to Snapchat

Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles

Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles
Google's Remix photos feature will be rolled out across the US on Android and iOS in the near future

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more
YouTube has launched AI-driven visual effects, letting creators use these to turn rough sketches into digital art

Microsoft warns of ransomware threat in SharePoint server breaches

Microsoft warns of ransomware threat in SharePoint server breaches
Microsoft issues alerts as cyber hackers use ransomware in SharePoint server breaches

Apple introduces AppleCare One Subscription plan for several devices

Apple introduces AppleCare One Subscription plan for several devices
Users can save up to $11 every month once you sign up for AppleCare One with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch