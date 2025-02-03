Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter wins Best Pop Vocal Album at 2025 Grammys: 'I'm gonna cry'

Sabrina Carpenter accepted the coveted prize for her album 'Short n' Sweet' in Los Angeles on Sunday

  February 03, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter made history at the 67th annual Grammy Awards!

The 23-year-old singer took home the prestigious Best Pop Vocal Album award on Sunday.

Carpenter overcame with emotion as she accepted the coveted prize for her album Short n' Sweet in Los Angeles.

Her victory was met with enthusiasm from her friends, including Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, who were spotted cheering her on.

"I'm still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this," Carpenter said in her award acceptance speech.

She further added, "And all those nominees that were just on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world, and I can't believe I'm nominated against them, or even in this room right now. This is whoa — my first Grammy, so I'm gonna cry.”

"You have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me. Thank you, holy s---, bye,” Carpenter concluded.

The Please, Please, Please singer beat out stiff competition from fellow female artists, including, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift.

This wasn't Carpenter's only win of the night, as she also took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Espresso prior to the live ceremony.

Sabrina Carpenter, who released her album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024, received six Grammy nominations this year.

