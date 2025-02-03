Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared a powerful reunion at the 2025 Grammys, celebrating their iconic bond years after their unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show.
On Sunday, February 02, the Hips Don’t Lie singer won the best Latin pop album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The This Is Me…Now singer and Shakira reunited onstage as J.Lo presented the prestigious honour to the Waka Waka singer.
Receiving the honour, Shakira expressed her delightment, saying, “Wow, this is incredible,” adding, “Thank you so much. Thank you so much.”
She also shared a personal message, “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country, you are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”
“And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true shoes. So this is for you, too,” she continued.
Shakira, who shares two sons, Milan Piqué Mebarak, 12, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 10, with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, dedicated victory, saying, “I'm so proud of you guys for your kind hearts. Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you,” she said.
To note, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to “Women Don't Cry Anymore,” was Shakira’s comeback in the music world as it is her first album in seven year