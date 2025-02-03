Entertainment

'Meteor Garden' star Barbie Hsu dies at 48

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu tied the knots with South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup in 2022

Barbie Hsu, who gained fame through Meteor Garden (2001) has passed away at the age of 48.

As per BBC, Barbie's little sister, Dee Hsu confirmed the news to Taiwan's media on Monday, February 2, 2025.

The 46-year-old shared that Barbie has died from pneumonia after contracting the flu during her vacation in Japan.

Dee's manager also shared the Didi's Dreamer actress official statement, noting, "During Lunar New Year, our family came to japan for vacation. My dearest sister Barbie has unfortunately left us after getting pneumonia, triggered by an influenza."

"I’m thankful to be her sister in his lifetime, taking care if each other…I will always be grateful to her and remember her," she added.

Barbie gained traction from the 2001’s mega-hit series Meteor Garden, which has been adapted throughout the years in Asia with the latest chapter being the Thai’s version released in 2021, called  F4 Thailand: Boys over Flower.

Being the star of the original drama, which later was dubbed in several languages, the Summer's Desire actress was among the top stars in many countries including Indonesia and Philippines.

Barbie started her career at 17 with her sister as part of a pop duo, the pair went on to become popular hosts.

The sudden news of a beloved star passing sent shock waves throughout the country, prompting "influenza in Japan" and "Barbie Hsu" to trend on Weibo.

Meanwhile, fans have flooded social media with their love for the Mars actress as one user wrote on X, "my first Asian drama, rest in peace barbie hsu."

In Meteor Garden, Barbie Hsu played Shancai, a poor student from a middle class family, who attends an elite private school and finds herself getting involved with the most popular and rich group of students.

