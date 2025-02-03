'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput serve pure couple goals!
The Kabir Singh actor’s highly anticipated cop actioner Deva that hit theatres last Friday garnered a reaction from the cinephiles.
His wife Mira also swooned over her husband’s incredible acting talent in the 'killer thriller.'
Taking to her Instagram stories, the superstar’s wife posted a monochrome poster of Deva featuring the Padmaavat actor.
The Marji Cha Malik song from the movie played in the backdrop.
While reviewing the film, Mira called it ‘riveting’ followed by a fire emoji.
She further added, "Somehow you are able to bring the madness, rage and vulnerability all into Dev! Proud of your craft! Killer Thriller!"
Ahead of Deva’s release Shahid engaged with the audience and hosted a Q&A session on X.
During the interactive session, a fan asked him about his first reaction after reading the climax of Rosshan Andrrews Deva. The actor responded, "I was shocked post-climax. Found it very fresh.”
He further described his experience of working with Andrrews, calling him a 'solid director.'
To note, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who tied the knot in 2015, share two kids, Misha and Zain.