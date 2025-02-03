Trending

'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' released in cinemas last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actors performance in Deva
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance in 'Deva' 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput serve pure couple goals!

The Kabir Singh actor’s highly anticipated cop actioner Deva that hit theatres last Friday garnered a reaction from the cinephiles.

His wife Mira also swooned over her husband’s incredible acting talent in the 'killer thriller.'

Taking to her Instagram stories, the superstar’s wife posted a monochrome poster of Deva featuring the Padmaavat actor. 

The Marji Cha Malik song from the movie played in the backdrop.

While reviewing the film, Mira called it ‘riveting’ followed by a fire emoji. 

She further added, "Somehow you are able to bring the madness, rage and vulnerability all into Dev! Proud of your craft! Killer Thriller!"

Deva: Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actors performance

Ahead of Deva’s release Shahid engaged with the audience and hosted a Q&A session on X.

During the interactive session, a fan asked him about his first reaction after reading the climax of Rosshan Andrrews Deva. The actor responded, "I was shocked post-climax. Found it very fresh.”

During the interactive sessHe further described his experience of working with Andrrews, calling him a 'solid director.'

To note, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who tied the knot in 2015, share two kids, Misha and Zain. 

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys
Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: 'We will talk about it'
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: 'We will talk about it'
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce
Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story
Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story
Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker
Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker
Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan
Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna