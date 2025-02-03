Royal

King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone

King Charles made major announcement amid The King's Foundation's 35th anniversary celebrations

King Charles has made major announcement amid The King's Foundation's 35th anniversary celebrations.

The monarch is searching 35 young charity ambassadors to promote heritage crafts and traditional skills as part of The King's Foundation's 35th anniversary celebrations.

The ambassadors, who should be aged between 18 to 35, will represent the charity's mission to preserve and promote traditional arts, including textiles, organic farming, and heritage crafts.

"In order to create change – to promote these trades, these practices, these skills that we feel so strongly about – it is fundamental to provide a voice to the next generation,” the executive director of the King's Foundation, Simon Sadinsky, said, as per Telegraph.

He further added, "It’s not just about looking backwards, it’s about the contemporary relevance of these skills and traditions, the knowledge and materials. I imagine it will be a very fascinating cohort."

The winning 35 ambassadors will complement the work of celebrity ambassadors such as David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Sir Rod Stewart in promoting the charity's work.

They will visit The King's Foundation sites, including Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, and the Garrison Chapel in London, and participate in key events throughout the year.

