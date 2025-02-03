Taylor Swift puts Billie Eilish feud rumours to rest at 2025 Grammys 

Taylor Swift seemingly debunked the feud speculations with Billie Eilish during the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony.
The 14-time Grammy-winning artist and the BLUE hitmaker have been rumoured to be feuding with each other since March 2024.
The speculations reportedly intensified when both singers released their respective music albums around the same time.
Despite these reports, neither Taylor commented on the matter nor Billie.
Now, during the star-studded event, the 35-year-old singer was seen grooving over her rival’s one of the superhit tracks, Birds of a Feather, which the singer released in 2024.
In the viral video clips, the Bad Blood crooner was cheerfully dancing alongside American actress Margaret Qualley over Billie's iconic song.
As Taylor's video gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating whether the singer wanted to make peace with Billie after a year of cold war.
One fan commented, "Billies done multiple digs on Taylor yet she's still up there jamming out. She's such a girls girl."
"TAYLOR AND BILLIE COLLAB WHEN," another admirer asked.
For those unaware, both the musicians initially ignited clash rumours, specifically after Billie subtly took a dig at Taylor for releasing a song at the same time as hers.
In an old interview, the 23-year-old globally renowned singer said, "For some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging. I can't even express to you how wasteful it is."
At that time, Billie Eilish released her album Hit Me Hard and Soft in May 2024, while Taylor Swift also launched her album The Tortured Poets Department around the same time.
As of now, after a year of a cold war, Taylor seemingly wants to settle differences between Billie.