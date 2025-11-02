Jennifer Lawrence questions celebrities' impact as she speaks out on Trump

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed whether she is planning to be vocal about her opinion on Donald Trump's presidency and politics in general during his second term.
During Saturday's, November 1, episode of The New York Times's The Interview podcast, host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked The Hunger Games alum what her thoughts were on speaking out on the current administration after writing an op-ed following the president’s first time being elected into office.
"I don't really know if I should," Lawrence said on the podcast. "The first Trump administration was so wild, and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off."
During last year's presidential election, the 35-year-old endorsed Kamala Harris and revealed at the time that her support was largely based on "abortion being on the ballot".
However, it appears that the recent election results have made her hopeless, as she questioned if celebrities speaking out on politics have any impact on audience's decisions.
"So then what am I doing? I'm just sharing my opinion on something that's going to add fuel to a fire that's ripping the country apart. We are so divided," she noted.
Explaining her point further, Lawrence shared that she does not want people to turn their backs on her work due to her political beliefs.
Moreover, Jennifer Lawrence's appearance on the podcast was part of her press tour for her upcoming film, Die My Love, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 7.
The psychological thriller also stars Robert Pattinson and dives into the psychosis journey of a mother who just gave birth