Shaheen Afridi marks two years of marriage with loving tribute to wife

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated his second nikkah anniversary with his wife, Ansha Afridi on Monday, February 3.
The player took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable back click of himself and wife Ansha with a heartfelt caption that reads, “Hard to believe it’s two years already with you. I had never imagined the depth of love and connection I could share with anyone until you made it possible.”
Expressing his gratitude, he added, “Thank you for making our lives beautiful. I & Aliyaar will forever be grateful. Happy Anniversary - my love, my best friend, my soulmate! Here is to many more, In shaa’Allah.”
Later, Ansha, using her private Instagram account, took to the comments section and expressing her love in response, said, “Forever with you through any and everything.”
Fans and well-wishers also flooded the comments section with good wishes for the couple.
One fan wrote, “May Allah protect both of you with bad evil eyes,” while another penned, “Stay blessed.”
The third one wrote, “May you both live a long and peaceful life together.”
Pakistani pacer and his wife, Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, welcomed a baby boy, Aliyaar Afridi, on August 24, 2024.
For the unversed, Shaheen and Ansha had tied the knot in a beautiful daytime nikkah in Karachi on February 3.