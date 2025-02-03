OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?

Sci-Tech

Many major companies are currently prioritizing the addition of AI features to existing smartphones

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 03, 2025
OpenAI is reportedly planning to create a new hardware device specifically designed for AI.

This device is expected to serve as a replacement for smartphones.

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman announced that the company is working with Jony Ive, the former chief designer of Apple to develop the new AI-focused device.

As per the reports, this device will use generative AI to perform tasks and interact with users in a way that’s more efficient than current software.

Last year, the reports suggested that the new AI device being developed by Open AI and Jony Ive will have a smaller social impact compared to the iPhone.

Sam Altman also hinted about the possibility of using large language models (LLMs) on smartphones and also discuss about its affordability.

He feels a cheaper version of the new AI device may not be the best solution.

He explained that most people are already willing to pay for a phone and also believes that convincing people to use or carry a second device, even if it’s affordable, would be difficult.

Many major companies are currently prioritizing the addition of AI features to existing smartphones instead of creating entirely new devices.

