OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?

OpenAI is reportedly planning to create a new hardware device specifically designed for AI.
This device is expected to serve as a replacement for smartphones.
The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman announced that the company is working with Jony Ive, the former chief designer of Apple to develop the new AI-focused device.
As per the reports, this device will use generative AI to perform tasks and interact with users in a way that’s more efficient than current software.
Last year, the reports suggested that the new AI device being developed by Open AI and Jony Ive will have a smaller social impact compared to the iPhone.
Sam Altman also hinted about the possibility of using large language models (LLMs) on smartphones and also discuss about its affordability.
He feels a cheaper version of the new AI device may not be the best solution.
He explained that most people are already willing to pay for a phone and also believes that convincing people to use or carry a second device, even if it’s affordable, would be difficult.
Many major companies are currently prioritizing the addition of AI features to existing smartphones instead of creating entirely new devices.