Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video 

The mystery behind Aamir Khan’s viral caveman clip has finally unveiled!
A video went viral on the internet that showed a man dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Mumbai, which left many speculating it was none other than Aamir.
In light of all the confusion, the actor’s team clarified that the caveman was not the superstar.
A source close to the development revealed, "The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false.”
For the unversed, a video on the internet saw the caveman pushing a handcart, interacting with pedestrians and local citizens.
The man sported a wig, prosthetic beard and a special make-up to make his features stand out just like that of the Laal Singh Chaddha star.
However, this piqued interest among many who believed it to be a smart promotional tactic for a brand endorsement. Others suggested Aamir was doing a remake of Tom Hanks movie, Castaway.
On the work front, Aamir Khan is working on his much-awaited sequel Sitaare Zameen Par slated for a potential Christmas release.