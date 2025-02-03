Trending

Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema

  • February 03, 2025
Anurag Basu revealed the Hindi film industry is as young as Korea’s!

Speaking with the news agency ANI, the Indian filmmaker stated Hindi films have a less target market in comparison to Korea.

He said, "I think world cinema is noticing our films. But I think we have a long way to go because mainstream cinema still caters to the Indian diaspora and Indian audience.”

Basu continued, “We still are far behind in getting a global audience. We only get an Indian audience globally. I think there is a long way to go."

Further adding, “We only cater to the Indian audience. We are as young as the Korean Film Industry. But they have a global audience. People see their movies, we see their movies. Our movies are only seen by Indians.”

“And very handful of people who are passionate about cinema. We don't cater globally. We only care about Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekend, 100 crore, 500 crore, bas vahi tak (till here only)," the Barfi star elaborated.

During the same, Anurag Basu also shared an update on Kartik Aaryan’s starrer Aashiqui 3, which is currently in its pre-production stage.

On the work front, Anurag Basu is also helming the sequel to his film Life In A Metro titled Metro In Dino. 

