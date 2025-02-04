Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai 

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas over the weekend.
On Monday, the global sensation shared a cutesy click of her little one ahead of brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities.
In the photo, the little munchkin was seen sitting near a window overlooking the calm beach of Mumbai with her back visible to the camera.
Chopra captioned her post, “Mumbai with meri jaan (Mumbai with my life).”
Earlier today, the Love Again star’s mother Madhu Chopra also shared a picture on her Instagram looking forward to her son’s nuptials.
The photo featured Madhu sitting on a chair, pointing towards a gift tray kept in front of her.
“Brace yourselves, the Groom’s mom is here to rock the wedding,” the acclaimed businesswoman wrote in caption.
It is pertinent to mention, Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024 during which Chopra paid a visit to India for a short trip to attend their their Hastakshar and ring ceremony.
Expressing her happiness, she penned, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and (ring emoji) ceremony.”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has begun shooting for her Bollywood comeback SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film in which she will share screen with Mahesh Babu.